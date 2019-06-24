NBA fines Knicks $50,000 over feud with New York Daily News

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined the New York Knicks $50,000 for violating media rules by not allowing the New York Daily News to cover one of the team's news conferences.

The Knicks held a news conference on Friday to introduce their new draft picks, sending out an advisory announcing the details to some media that cover the team but not to the Daily News. The Knicks have feuded with the tabloid for years over what the team feels is negative coverage, and Friday was not the first time the Daily News had been excluded from an event.

The Professional Basketball Writers Association and the Associated Press Sports Editors both issued statements after Friday's news conference condemning the team.

The NBA said Monday that the Knicks have agreed to comply with league rules regarding equal access for the media in the future.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports