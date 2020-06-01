https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Xfinity-Miles-Led-Leaders-15308603.php
NASCAR Xfinity Miles Led Leaders
Through May 31
1. Kyle Busch, 280.47.
2. Chase Briscoe, 239.47.
3. Justin Allgaier, 221.29.
4. Brandon Jones, 170.00.
5. Noah Gragson, 133.34.
6. Ross Chastain, 115.37.
7. Austin Cindric, 112.50.
8. Harrison Burton, 102.50.
9. Jeb Burton, 65.00.
10. Myatt Snider, 55.00.
11. Alex Labbe, 47.50.
12. Daniel Hemric, 20.00.
13. Michael Annett, 15.50.
14. Brad Keselowski, 7.00.
15. Justin Haley, 6.00.
16. Joe Graf Jr, 6.00.
17. Ray Black Jr, 3.00.
18. Timmy Hill, 2.50.
19. Ryan Sieg, 1.50.
20. Brandon Brown, 1.37.
