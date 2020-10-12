Recommended Video:

Through Oct. 11

PCT. LAPS
1 Kyle Busch 23.2 232
2 Denny Hamlin 21.1 31
3 Justin Allgaier 19.5 897
4 Austin Cindric 18.9 822
5 Chase Briscoe 16.9 798
6 AJ Allmendinger 11.9 142
7 Noah Gragson 11.8 542
8 Ross Chastain 10.2 475
9 Harrison Burton 4.0 186
10 Preston Pardus 3.6 7
11 Brad Keselowski 3.5 7
12 Brandon Jones 3.2 144
13 Jeb Burton 3.1 47
14 Dale Earnhardt Jr 2.4 4
15 Justin Haley 2.4 110
16 Ryan Sieg 1.9 84
17 Michael Annett 0.9 37
18 Josh Bilicki 0.8 5
19 Myatt Snider 0.8 32
20 Brett Moffitt 0.7 25
21 Kaz Grala 0.7 5
22 Anthony Alfredo 0.5 14
23 Alex Labbe 0.5 20
24 Daniel Hemric 0.4 10
25 Riley Herbst 0.3 15
26 Jeremy Clements 0.3 12
27 Gray Gaulding 0.3 2
28 Ray Black Jr 0.2 2
29 Brandon Brown 0.2 9
30 Timmy Hill 0.1 5
31 Jesse Little 0.1 5
32 Joe Graf Jr 0.1 4
33 Colby Howard 0.0 1
34 Bayley Currey 0.0 1
35 Josh Williams 0.0 1