Through June 7

PCT. LAPS
1 Kyle Busch 39.5 217
2 Jeb Burton 22.8 26
3 Justin Allgaier 20.9 306
4 Chase Briscoe 13.2 195
5 Austin Cindric 12.3 146
6 Noah Gragson 10.3 153
7 Harrison Burton 8.7 130
8 AJ Allmendinger 7.9 37
9 Brandon Jones 6.6 97
10 Ross Chastain 5.4 77
11 Brad Keselowski 3.5 7
12 Myatt Snider 1.6 22
13 Alex Labbe 1.6 19
14 Michael Annett 1.1 13
15 Daniel Hemric 0.9 10
16 Justin Haley 0.8 12
17 Ryan Sieg 0.5 7
18 Joe Graf Jr 0.3 4
19 Riley Herbst 0.3 4
20 Ray Black Jr 0.2 2
21 Timmy Hill 0.1 1
22 Brandon Brown 0.1 1