NASCAR Xfinity Laps Led Leaders

Through April 11 1. Austin Cindric, 288. 2. Daniel Hemric, 148. 3. Martin Truex Jr, 103. 4. Josh Berry, 95. 5. AJ Allmendinger, 93. 6. Justin Allgaier, 91. 7. Harrison Burton, 84. 8. Brandon Jones, 55. 9. Noah Gragson, 46. 10. Ty Gibbs, 43. 11. Ryan Sieg, 26. 12. Brett Moffitt, 19. 13. Justin Haley, 17. 14. Riley Herbst, 12. 15. Tyler Reddick, 8. 16. Bayley Currey, 7. 17. Colby Howard, 6. 18. Brandon Brown, 5. 18. Tommy Joe Martins, 5. 18. Myatt Snider, 5. 21. Ty Dillon, 4. 21. Timmy Hill, 4. 23. Jeremy Clements, 3. 24. Jeb Burton, 2. 25. Gray Gaulding, 1.