NASCAR Xfinity Fastest Laps

Through May 9 NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps: POS. PCT. LAPS 1. Austin Cindric 1 13.6 140 2. Daniel Hemric 2 8.9 92 3. Justin Allgaier 7 7.8 80 4. Noah Gragson 11 7.3 75 5. AJ Allmendinger 4 7.2 74 6. Justin Haley 6 6.2 64 7. Josh Berry 16 5.7 56 8. Brandon Jones 10 4.5 46 9. Ty Gibbs 19 10.1 46 10. Martin Truex Jr 59 33.3 42