NASCAR Xfinity Fastest Laps
Through Sept. 20
NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Austin Cindric
|2
|14.9
|513
|2.
|Justin Allgaier
|3
|11.9
|408
|3.
|Chase Briscoe
|1
|10.3
|355
|4.
|Noah Gragson
|4
|9.0
|310
|5.
|Ross Chastain
|8
|7.9
|270
|6.
|Harrison Burton
|7
|5.8
|200
|7.
|Brandon Jones
|5
|5.4
|185
|8.
|Kyle Busch
|68
|21.2
|171
|9.
|Justin Haley
|6
|4.8
|165
|10.
|Ryan Sieg
|9
|2.6
|88
