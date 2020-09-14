Recommended Video:

Through Sept. 13

NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS. PCT. LAPS
1. Austin Cindric 1 14.9 474
2. Justin Allgaier 6 11.4 363
3. Chase Briscoe 2 10.2 325
4. Noah Gragson 4 9.2 293
5. Ross Chastain 3 7.3 231
6. Harrison Burton 7 5.9 187
7. Brandon Jones 9 5.8 184
8. Kyle Busch 68 21.2 171
9. Justin Haley 5 4.3 136
10. Ryan Sieg 11 2.7 87