https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Gander-Outdoors-Truck-Laps-in-Top-15-15510758.php
NASCAR-Gander Outdoors Truck Laps in Top 15
Recommended Video:
Through Aug. 23
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Austin Hill
|91.1
|1382
|2.
|Todd Gilliland
|88.9
|1348
|3.
|Ben Rhodes
|85.6
|1299
|4.
|Christian Eckes
|83.1
|1261
|5.
|Brett Moffitt
|82.1
|1246
|6.
|Grant Enfinger
|78.6
|1193
|7.
|Matt Crafton
|76.6
|1162
|8.
|Zane Smith
|74.4
|1128
|9.
|Raphael Lessard
|72.6
|1102
|10.
|Derek Kraus
|71.8
|1089
View Comments