NASCAR-Gander Outdoors Truck Laps in Top 15
Through Aug. 9
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Austin Hill
|89.9
|1184
|2.
|Todd Gilliland
|87.3
|1150
|3.
|Ben Rhodes
|85.6
|1127
|4.
|Grant Enfinger
|82.0
|1080
|5.
|Christian Eckes
|80.6
|1061
|6.
|Brett Moffitt
|79.7
|1049
|7.
|Sheldon Creed
|74.1
|976
|8.
|Matt Crafton
|73.4
|967
|9.
|Raphael Lessard
|71.1
|937
|10.
|Zane Smith
|70.5
|928
