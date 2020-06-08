https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Gander-Outdoors-Truck-Laps-Led-Percentage-15324928.php
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Laps Led Percentage
Through June 7
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1
|Kyle Busch
|42.2
|170
|2
|Chase Elliott
|23.4
|63
|3
|Riley Herbst
|19.8
|21
|4
|Austin Hill
|14.3
|73
|5
|Grant Enfinger
|10.3
|48
|6
|Christian Eckes
|5.5
|28
|7
|Ross Chastain
|4.5
|23
|8
|Zane Smith
|3.9
|20
|9
|Ben Rhodes
|3.8
|19
|10
|Stewart Friesen
|2.6
|13
|11
|Sheldon Creed
|2.0
|10
|11
|Johnny Sauter
|2.0
|10
|13
|Matt Crafton
|1.2
|6
|14
|Raphael Lessard
|0.4
|2
|15
|Brett Moffitt
|0.4
|2
|16
|Jordan Anderson
|0.2
|1
|17
|Tyler Ankrum
|0.2
|1
