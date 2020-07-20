https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Gander-Outdoors-Truck-Laps-Led-Leaders-15420736.php
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Laps Led Leaders
Through July 19
1. Kyle Busch, 324.
2. Christian Eckes, 107.
3. Austin Hill, 102.
4. Sheldon Creed, 68.
5. Chase Elliott, 66.
6. Zane Smith, 64.
7. Grant Enfinger, 48.
8. Brett Moffitt, 35.
9. Ross Chastain, 26.
9. Ben Rhodes, 26.
11. Riley Herbst, 21.
12. Stewart Friesen, 13.
13. Brandon Jones, 11.
14. Johnny Sauter, 10.
15. Matt Crafton, 9.
16. Parker Kligerman, 8.
17. Raphael Lessard, 2.
18. Jordan Anderson, 1.
18. Tyler Ankrum, 1.
