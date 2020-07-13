https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Gander-Outdoors-Truck-Laps-Led-Leaders-15404793.php
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Laps Led Leaders
Through July 12
1. Kyle Busch, 252.
2. Austin Hill, 102.
3. Chase Elliott, 66.
4. Sheldon Creed, 61.
5. Christian Eckes, 55.
6. Grant Enfinger, 48.
7. Zane Smith, 38.
8. Brett Moffitt, 28.
9. Ross Chastain, 26.
10. Ben Rhodes, 25.
11. Riley Herbst, 21.
12. Stewart Friesen, 13.
13. Brandon Jones, 11.
14. Johnny Sauter, 10.
15. Parker Kligerman, 8.
16. Matt Crafton, 7.
17. Raphael Lessard, 2.
18. Jordan Anderson, 1.
18. Tyler Ankrum, 1.
