NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Laps Led Leaders
Through July 5
1. Kyle Busch, 252.
2. Austin Hill, 102.
3. Chase Elliott, 66.
4. Christian Eckes, 55.
5. Grant Enfinger, 48.
6. Sheldon Creed, 41.
7. Zane Smith, 27.
8. Ross Chastain, 26.
9. Riley Herbst, 21.
10. Ben Rhodes, 19.
11. Stewart Friesen, 13.
12. Brandon Jones, 11.
13. Johnny Sauter, 10.
14. Matt Crafton, 7.
15. Raphael Lessard, 2.
15. Brett Moffitt, 2.
17. Jordan Anderson, 1.
17. Tyler Ankrum, 1.
