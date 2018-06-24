NASCAR Cup drivers taking on road course in Sonoma





SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — The NASCAR Cup Series is ready to go racing in wine country.

Northern California's own Kyle Larson starts from the pole in the road course race in Sonoma. Defending champion Kevin Harvick starts sixth in a race that could be wide-open.

The track is just one of three road courses on the NASCAR schedule, and the 11 turns present a tough challenge for drivers used to going solely in an oval.

Sonoma is unpredictable, with nine different winners over the last nine years and no back-to-back winners since 2000.

