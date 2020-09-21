https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Cup-Series-Fastest-Laps-15584291.php
NASCAR Cup Series Fastest Laps
Through Sept. 20
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Kevin Harvick
|1
|11.3
|757
|2.
|Martin Truex Jr
|6
|7.9
|533
|3.
|Chase Elliott
|5
|7.7
|517
|4.
|Denny Hamlin
|2
|7.1
|479
|5.
|Ryan Blaney
|15
|6.7
|449
|6.
|Brad Keselowski
|3
|6.1
|412
|7.
|Kyle Busch
|10
|5.2
|349
|8.
|Alex Bowman
|7
|5.1
|346
|9.
|Joey Logano
|4
|4.5
|304
|10.
|Aric Almirola
|9
|4.0
|266
