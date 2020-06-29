Recommended Video:

Through June 28

RACES POS.
1. Kevin Harvick 15 8.750
2. Chase Elliott 15 8.914
3. Joey Logano 15 9.438
4. Brad Keselowski 15 10.228
5. Alex Bowman 15 11.137
6. Martin Truex Jr 15 11.305
7. Ryan Blaney 15 11.786
8. Denny Hamlin 15 13.040
9. Kurt Busch 15 13.365
10. Jimmie Johnson 15 13.409