Orioles first. Cedric Mullins singles to left field. Austin Hays out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, DJ LeMahieu to Jordan Montgomery. Cedric Mullins to second. Trey Mancini singles to center field. Cedric Mullins scores. Maikel Franco reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Trey Mancini out at second. Pedro Severino grounds out to shallow infield, Jordan Montgomery to DJ LeMahieu.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 1, Yankees 0.

Yankees fifth. Brett Gardner singles to right field. DJ LeMahieu walks. Brett Gardner to second. Giancarlo Stanton singles to right center field. DJ LeMahieu to second. Brett Gardner to third. Gleyber Torres flies out to shallow right field to DJ Stewart. Gio Urshela strikes out swinging. Rougned Odor singles to deep right field. Giancarlo Stanton to second. DJ LeMahieu scores. Brett Gardner scores. Aaron Hicks grounds out to shallow right field, Ryan Mountcastle to Adam Plutko.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Yankees 2, Orioles 1.

Orioles sixth. Trey Mancini homers to center field. Maikel Franco pops out to second base to Rougned Odor. Pedro Severino pops out to Gary Sanchez. Ryan Mountcastle strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 2, Orioles 2.

Orioles eighth. Cedric Mullins walks. Austin Hays doubles to center field, advances to 3rd. Cedric Mullins scores. Throwing error by Gleyber Torres. Trey Mancini grounds out to shallow infield, Gleyber Torres to DJ LeMahieu. Maikel Franco pops out to shallow infield to Gleyber Torres. Pedro Severino lines out to left field to Brett Gardner.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Orioles 3, Yankees 2.

Yankees ninth. Mike Ford pinch-hitting for Clint Frazier. Mike Ford walks. Brett Gardner called out on strikes. DJ LeMahieu walks. Mike Ford to second. Giancarlo Stanton strikes out swinging. Gleyber Torres doubles to deep center field. DJ LeMahieu to third. Mike Ford scores. Gio Urshela lines out to shortstop to Ramon Urias.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Yankees 3, Orioles 3.

Orioles tenth. Pat Valaika out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Gary Sanchez to DJ LeMahieu. Ramon Urias to third. Cedric Mullins out on a sacrifice fly to left center field to Aaron Hicks. Ramon Urias scores.

1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 4, Yankees 3.