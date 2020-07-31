N.Y. Yankees-Baltimore Runs

Yankees first. DJ LeMahieu grounds out to shortstop, Pat Valaika to Renato Nunez. Aaron Judge hit by pitch. Gleyber Torres hit by pitch. Aaron Judge to second. Giancarlo Stanton singles to shallow left field. Gleyber Torres to second. Aaron Judge scores. Aaron Hicks walks. Giancarlo Stanton to second. Gleyber Torres to third. Luke Voit homers to center field. Aaron Hicks scores. Giancarlo Stanton scores. Gleyber Torres scores. Gary Sanchez grounds out to shortstop, Pat Valaika to Renato Nunez. Gio Urshela strikes out on a foul tip.

5 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 5, Orioles 0.

Orioles first. Austin Hays singles to center field. Hanser Alberto homers to left field. Austin Hays scores. Renato Nunez pops out to shallow infield to Gary Sanchez. Anthony Santander lines out to second base to DJ LeMahieu. Pedro Severino called out on strikes.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 5, Orioles 2.

Orioles second. Dwight Smith Jr. grounds out to first base to Luke Voit. Pat Valaika walks. Rio Ruiz homers to right field. Pat Valaika scores. Cedric Mullins pops out to shallow right field to DJ LeMahieu. Austin Hays walks. Hanser Alberto strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 5, Orioles 4.

Orioles eighth. Renato Nunez strikes out swinging. Anthony Santander hit by pitch. Pedro Severino homers. Anthony Santander scores. Dwight Smith Jr. called out on strikes. Pat Valaika grounds out to shallow infield, Gio Urshela to Luke Voit.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 6, Yankees 5.

Yankees ninth. Gio Urshela walks. Mike Tauchman flies out to deep left field to Andrew Velazquez. DJ LeMahieu singles to right field. Gio Urshela to second. Aaron Judge homers to left field. DJ LeMahieu scores. Gio Urshela scores. Tyler Wade pops out to shallow center field to Pat Valaika. Giancarlo Stanton grounds out to third base, Rio Ruiz to Renato Nunez.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 8, Orioles 6.