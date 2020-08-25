https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/N-Y-Yankees-Atlanta-Runs-15514583.php N.Y. Yankees-Atlanta Runs Published 7:19 pm EDT, Tuesday, August 25, 2020 Recommended Video: Most Popular 1 Watch Troconis interview with police in Dulos case 2 Greenwich crash scene cleared; I-95 traffic remains congested 3 FD: No injuries in two-alarm Bridgeport house fire 4 Lawmakers call for masks, other PPE to be exempt from sales tax 5 Probation release denied to woman who falsely claimed rape 6 Bridgeport man pleads not guilty to shooting at sister 7 No additional zebra mussels found in Candlewood Lake View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.