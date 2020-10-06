Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .385 .457 39 9 15 1 0 4 9 5 6 1 0 0
Hicks .750 .600 4 1 3 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
Higashioka .500 .600 4 2 2 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Gardner .500 .667 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Frazier .500 .500 2 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 0
Urshela .400 .400 5 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
LeMahieu .400 .500 5 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0
Voit .250 .250 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Torres .250 .400 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 0
Stanton .250 .400 4 1 1 0 0 1 4 1 1 0 0 0
Judge .200 .200 5 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 0
Wade .000 1.000 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 1 0 3.00 1 1 0 9.0 6 3 3 2 5 11
Britton 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 1
Cessa 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 1
Green 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 1
Cole 1 0 4.50 1 1 0 6.0 6 3 3 2 2 8