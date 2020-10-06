https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/N-Y-Yankees-9-Tampa-Bay-3-15623753.php
N.Y. Yankees 9, Tampa Bay 3
|New York
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|9
|15
|9
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|LeMahieu 2b-1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Díaz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hicks cf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Arozarena lf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Choi 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Wade 2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Margot rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Wendle 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Urshela 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Brosseau ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Frazier lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Zunino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Higashioka c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Meadows ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Perez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|101
|020
|005
|—
|9
|Tampa Bay
|100
|200
|000
|—
|3
DP_New York 0, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_New York 10, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Voit (1). HR_Frazier (1), Higashioka (1), Judge (1), Stanton (1), Arozarena (1), Choi (1). SB_Torres (1). SF_Hicks (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Cole W,1-0
|6
|6
|3
|3
|2
|8
|Green H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Britton H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cessa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Tampa Bay
|Snell L,0-1
|5
|6
|4
|4
|2
|4
|Thompson
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Drake
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Curtiss
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|2
|1
|McClanahan
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_Thompson (Gardner). WP_Snell.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Todd Tichenor; Right, Mike Estabrook; Left, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:38.
