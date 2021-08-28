N.Y. Yankees 8, Oakland 2

E_Gallo (6). DP_New York 1, Oakland 0. LOB_New York 7, Oakland 9. 2B_Gallo (12), Velazquez (4), Harrison (4). HR_Stanton (24), Voit (8), Judge (28), Higashioka (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Cole W,13-6 6 6 0 0 2 9 Rodríguez 1-3 2 2 1 1 0 Green H,17 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3 Luetge 1 0 0 0 0 2

Oakland Manaea L,8-9 4 1-3 7 5 5 0 5 Guerra 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Puk 1 1 0 0 0 0 Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 2 Smith 1 5 3 3 0 0

HBP_Manaea (Voit).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:27. A_22,463 (46,847).