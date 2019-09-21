https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/N-Y-Yankees-7-Toronto-2-14458178.php
N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2
|Toronto
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Davis cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McKinney ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Judge dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Biggio 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Maybin lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Grichuk rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández lf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Ford 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Drury 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Frazier rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Ureña ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Wade 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Maile c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Higashioka c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|McGuire ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|001
|000
|100
|—
|2
|New York
|000
|204
|10x
|—
|7
E_Gregorius (6). LOB_Toronto 4, New York 7. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (26), Grichuk (29), Hernández (18), Judge (18), Stanton (3), Wade (3), Ford (5), Frazier (14). HR_Stanton (2). SB_Wade (7).
|Toronto
|Zeuch L,1-1
|4
|4
|2
|2
|0
|6
|Pannone
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Stewart
|1
|5
|4
|4
|0
|1
|Romano
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Luciano
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|New York
|Paxton W,15-6
|6
|3
|1
|0
|0
|7
|Loaisiga
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Green
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_Pannone (Gardner). WP_Zeuch.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Eric Cooper; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Joe West.
T_3:01. A_43,602 (47,309).
