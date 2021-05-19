N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 4

|New York
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|7
|13
|7
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|LeMahieu 3b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|3
|Calhoun lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gardner cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Solak 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Judge dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Lowe 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Urshela ss-3b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Gallo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Odor 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|García cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Sánchez c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Dahl dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Culberson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Andújar lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ford 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Ibáñez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Wade pr-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Heim c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|LaMarre rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|000
|501
|001
|—
|7
|Texas
|003
|010
|000
|—
|4