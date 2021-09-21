Skip to main content
Sports

N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 1

Texas New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 31 7 9 7
Taveras cf 4 0 1 0 LeMahieu 3b 3 1 1 0
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 1 0 0 Rizzo 1b 2 2 1 1
Ibáñez 1b 4 0 3 0 Judge dh 4 1 2 3
García rf 4 0 1 0 Stanton rf 4 1 1 2
Solak 2b 4 0 1 1 Florial cf 0 0 0 0
Calhoun lf 4 0 0 0 Gallo lf-rf 4 1 1 1
Culberson dh 3 0 0 0 Torres 2b 3 0 1 0
Trevino c 3 0 0 0 Sánchez c 4 0 0 0
Hernandez 3b 3 0 0 0 Gardner cf-lf 4 0 1 0
Urshela ss 3 1 1 0
Texas 000 100 000 1
New York 101 011 30x 7

DP_Texas 2, New York 1. LOB_Texas 5, New York 4. 2B_Ibáñez (12), Taveras (6), Judge (22), Gardner (13). HR_Stanton (31), Gallo (38), Judge (36).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Dunning L,5-9 2 2-3 3 2 2 1 3
Allard 4 1-3 5 5 5 1 5
Santana 1 1 0 0 0 1
New York
Montgomery W,6-6 5 2-3 4 1 1 1 6
King H,3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Severino 2 2 0 0 0 2

HBP_Dunning (Rizzo), Allard (Rizzo). WP_Montgomery.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:00. A_23,335 (47,309).