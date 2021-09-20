N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 3

|Texas
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|29
|4
|7
|4
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|LeMahieu 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Ibáñez dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Hernandez pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|García rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Peters lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Solak 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Culberson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Urshela ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Taveras cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Texas
|000
|030
|000
|—
|3
|New York
|013
|000
|00x
|—
|4