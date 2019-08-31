https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/N-Y-Yankees-4-Oakland-3-14404804.php
N.Y. Yankees 4, Oakland 3
|Oakland
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|35
|4
|6
|4
|Semien ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|LeMahieu 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Grossman rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|M.Chapman 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Canha cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Sánchez c
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Brown lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Maybin pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pinder ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Romine c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Profar dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Neuse 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Herrmann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ford 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Phegley ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tauchman lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Oakland
|000
|200
|100
|00
|—
|3
|New York
|010
|010
|010
|01
|—
|4
DP_Oakland 1, New York 2. LOB_Oakland 15, New York 3. 2B_Olson (20), M.Chapman (35). HR_Olson (27), Sánchez 2 (32), Judge (19), LeMahieu (24). SB_Grossman (9).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Bailey
|5
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|9
|Treinen
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Soria BS,1-6
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Trivino L,4-6
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|New York
|Germán
|5
|4
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Loaisiga
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Ottavino
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Kahnle
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Britton
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Green
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|A.Chapman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Gearrin W,1-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Trivino pitched to 1 batter in the 11th.
HBP_Loaisiga (Profar), Ottavino (Brown), Trivino (Sánchez). WP_Ottavino, Green.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_3:58. A_44,462 (47,309).
View Comments