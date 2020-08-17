N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 2

Boston New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 2 5 1 Totals 33 4 10 4 Pillar cf 3 1 1 1 Hicks cf 3 0 1 1 Devers 3b 3 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 4 1 1 0 Martinez rf 3 0 1 0 Tauchman rf 4 0 2 0 Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 Torres ss 3 1 2 0 Vázquez dh 4 1 1 0 Ford 1b 4 1 2 3 Verdugo lf 4 0 2 0 Sánchez c 4 0 1 0 Chavis 1b 2 0 0 0 Gardner lf 3 1 0 0 Moreland ph-1b 0 0 0 0 Frazier dh 4 0 1 0 Peraza ph 1 0 0 0 Wade 2b 4 0 0 0 Plawecki c 4 0 0 0 Araúz 2b 3 0 0 0

Boston 001 000 001 — 2 New York 112 000 00x — 4

E_Araúz (2), Britton (1). DP_Boston 1, New York 2. LOB_Boston 6, New York 8. 2B_Verdugo (2), Vázquez (3), Hicks (5). HR_Pillar (2), Ford (2). SB_Verdugo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Mazza L,0-1 3 8 4 4 1 4 Weber 3 2 0 0 0 1 Brasier 1 0 0 0 2 2 Walden 1 0 0 0 0 0

New York Happ W,1-1 5 2-3 3 1 1 2 3 Ottavino H,2 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Green H,5 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 Britton S,8-8 1 1 1 0 0 3

WP_Britton.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:06.