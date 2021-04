Mets first. Jeff McNeil flies out to center field to Jake Marisnick. Francisco Lindor homers to right field. Pete Alonso lines out to right field to Kris Bryant. Dominic Smith grounds out to second base, David Bote to Anthony Rizzo.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 1, Cubs 0.

Mets third. Jeff McNeil singles to shallow right field. Francisco Lindor called out on strikes. Pete Alonso walks. Jeff McNeil to second. Dominic Smith flies out to left field to Ian Happ. J.D. Davis doubles to left center field. Pete Alonso to third. Jeff McNeil scores. Michael Conforto grounds out to second base, Javier Baez to Anthony Rizzo.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 2, Cubs 0.

Cubs fourth. Ian Happ strikes out swinging. Willson Contreras singles to shallow infield. Kris Bryant singles to center field. Willson Contreras to second. Anthony Rizzo singles to left field. Kris Bryant to second. Willson Contreras scores. Javier Baez reaches on error. Anthony Rizzo to second. Kris Bryant to third. Fielding error by J.D. Davis. Matt Duffy walks. Javier Baez to second. Anthony Rizzo to third. Kris Bryant scores. David Bote singles to shallow right field, advances to 2nd. Matt Duffy to third. Javier Baez scores. Anthony Rizzo scores. Throwing error by Michael Conforto. Jake Marisnick grounds out to deep left field, J.D. Davis to Pete Alonso. David Bote to third. Matt Duffy scores. Eric Sogard pinch-hitting for Zach Davies. Eric Sogard singles to left center field. David Bote scores. Ian Happ singles to second base, tagged out at second, James McCann to Pete Alonso. Eric Sogard scores. Throwing error by Francisco Lindor.

7 runs, 6 hits, 3 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 7, Mets 2.

Mets fifth. Francisco Lindor singles to shallow center field. Pete Alonso homers to left field. Francisco Lindor scores. Dominic Smith grounds out to shallow right field, Anthony Rizzo to Rex Brothers. J.D. Davis strikes out swinging. Michael Conforto walks. Kevin Pillar called out on strikes.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 7, Mets 4.

Cubs fifth. Willson Contreras doubles to shallow center field. Kris Bryant walks. Anthony Rizzo flies out to deep left field to Dominic Smith. Willson Contreras to third. Javier Baez reaches on catcher interference. Kris Bryant to second. Interference error by James McCann. Matt Duffy singles to shallow infield. Javier Baez to third. Kris Bryant scores. Willson Contreras scores. David Bote reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Matt Duffy out at second. Javier Baez scores. Jake Marisnick flies out to right field to Michael Conforto.

3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Cubs 10, Mets 4.

Cubs sixth. Alec Mills called out on strikes. Ian Happ walks. Willson Contreras strikes out swinging. Kris Bryant walks. Anthony Rizzo walks. Kris Bryant to second. Ian Happ to third. Javier Baez homers to left field. Anthony Rizzo scores. Kris Bryant scores. Ian Happ scores. Matt Duffy singles to center field. David Bote hit by pitch. Matt Duffy to second. Jake Marisnick strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 14, Mets 4.

Cubs eighth. Anthony Rizzo walks. Javier Baez flies out to left center field to Dominic Smith. Matt Duffy singles to left field. Anthony Rizzo to second. David Bote singles to center field. Matt Duffy to second. Anthony Rizzo scores. Jake Marisnick doubles. David Bote to third. Matt Duffy scores. Alec Mills lines out to center field to Albert Almora Jr.. Ian Happ grounds out to shortstop, Jonathan Villar to Pete Alonso.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 16, Mets 4.