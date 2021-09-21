N.Y. Mets-Boston Runs

Mets fourth. Francisco Lindor walks. Javier Baez singles to shallow left field. Francisco Lindor to second. Pete Alonso walks. Javier Baez to second. Francisco Lindor to third. J.D. Davis walks. Pete Alonso to second. Javier Baez to third. Francisco Lindor scores. Michael Conforto singles to center field. J.D. Davis to second. Pete Alonso out at home. Javier Baez scores. Kevin Pillar flies out to center field to Kike Hernandez. Dominic Smith grounds out to shallow right field to Bobby Dalbec.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 2, Red sox 0.

Red sox fourth. J.D. Martinez strikes out swinging. Alex Verdugo called out on strikes. Bobby Dalbec doubles to deep center field. Christian Vazquez doubles to left field. Bobby Dalbec scores. Jose Iglesias reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Christian Vazquez out at third.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 2, Red sox 1.

Red sox fifth. Kike Hernandez homers to deep center field. Kyle Schwarber doubles to deep left center field. Xander Bogaerts homers to center field. Kyle Schwarber scores. Rafael Devers lines out to shallow right field to Javier Baez. J.D. Martinez grounds out to shallow infield, Marcus Stroman to Dominic Smith. Alex Verdugo lines out to center field to Brandon Nimmo.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 4, Mets 2.

Red sox sixth. Bobby Dalbec strikes out swinging. Christian Vazquez lines out to deep right field to Michael Conforto. Jose Iglesias hit by pitch. Kike Hernandez walks. Jose Iglesias to second. Kyle Schwarber walks. Kike Hernandez to second. Jose Iglesias to third. Xander Bogaerts singles to right center field. Kyle Schwarber to third. Kike Hernandez scores. Jose Iglesias scores. Rafael Devers pops out to second base to Javier Baez.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 6, Mets 2.

Mets eighth. Javier Baez pops out to shortstop to Jose Iglesias. Pete Alonso homers to left field. J.D. Davis flies out to center field to Kike Hernandez. Michael Conforto grounds out to shallow right field, Jose Iglesias to Garrett Richards.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 6, Mets 3.