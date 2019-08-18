https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/N-Y-Mets-11-Kansas-City-5-14341914.php
N.Y. Mets 11, Kansas City 5
|New York
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|11
|16
|11
|Totals
|32
|5
|6
|5
|Rosario ss-lf
|5
|1
|3
|3
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Panik 2b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Alonso 1b
|4
|3
|3
|2
|Dozier rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Conforto rf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|Soler dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ramos dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|O'Hearn 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Frazier 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Cuthbert 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lagares cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Starling lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Altherr lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Phillips cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Davis ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Dini c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Tejada pr-ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Nido c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|New York
|300
|000
|611
|—
|11
|Kansas City
|000
|130
|100
|—
|5
E_Nido (3), Wheeler (2). DP_New York 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_New York 4, Kansas City 4. 2B_Frazier (13), Nido 2 (5), Alonso (25), Rosario (25), Dozier (23), Phillips (1). 3B_Panik (1). HR_Conforto (26), Alonso (40). SF_Dozier (4). S_Lagares (2), Dini (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Wheeler
|5
|4
|4
|3
|1
|2
|Familia W,4-1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Brach
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Díaz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kansas City
|Sparkman
|6
|5
|3
|3
|2
|3
|McCarthy L,2-2 BS,1-4
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Lovelady
|0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Staumont
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Barnes
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
Lovelady pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
WP_Wheeler.
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, John Libka.
T_3:01. A_20,661 (37,903).
View Comments