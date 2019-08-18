N.Y. Mets 11, Kansas City 5

New York Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 11 16 11 Totals 32 5 6 5 Rosario ss-lf 5 1 3 3 Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 1 Panik 2b 5 2 3 0 Lopez ss 4 0 1 2 Alonso 1b 4 3 3 2 Dozier rf 2 1 1 1 Conforto rf 4 1 2 4 Soler dh 3 0 0 0 Ramos dh 5 0 1 1 O'Hearn 1b 4 0 0 1 Frazier 3b 5 1 1 0 Cuthbert 3b 4 0 0 0 Lagares cf 3 0 0 0 Starling lf 4 1 1 0 Altherr lf 2 0 0 0 Phillips cf 4 2 2 0 Davis ph 1 0 1 1 Dini c 3 1 0 0 Tejada pr-ss 1 1 0 0 Nido c 4 2 2 0

New York 300 000 611 — 11 Kansas City 000 130 100 — 5

E_Nido (3), Wheeler (2). DP_New York 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_New York 4, Kansas City 4. 2B_Frazier (13), Nido 2 (5), Alonso (25), Rosario (25), Dozier (23), Phillips (1). 3B_Panik (1). HR_Conforto (26), Alonso (40). SF_Dozier (4). S_Lagares (2), Dini (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Wheeler 5 4 4 3 1 2 Familia W,4-1 2 2 1 1 0 1 Brach 1 0 0 0 0 1 Díaz 1 0 0 0 0 2

Kansas City Sparkman 6 5 3 3 2 3 McCarthy L,2-2 BS,1-4 1-3 4 4 4 0 0 Lovelady 0 4 2 2 0 0 Staumont 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 Barnes 1 1 1 1 0 1

Lovelady pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

WP_Wheeler.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, John Libka.

T_3:01. A_20,661 (37,903).