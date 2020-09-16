https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/N-Y-Islanders-2-Tampa-Bay-1-15570502.php
N.Y. Islanders 2, Tampa Bay 1
|N.Y. Islanders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|—
|2
|Tampa Bay
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|—
|1
First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Pulock 2 (Leddy, Barzal), 15:41 (pp).
Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Hedman 8 (Coleman, Schenn), 4:00.
Third Period_None.
Overtime_None.
Overtime(2)_3, N.Y. Islanders, Eberle 5 (Lee), 12:30.
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 5-6-5-4-4_24. Tampa Bay 9-6-10-4-8_37.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 1 of 3; Tampa Bay 0 of 3.
Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 11-4-2 (37 shots-36 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 13-4-1 (24-22).
A_0 (18,641). T_3:47.
Referees_Dan O'Rourke, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Jonny Murray.
