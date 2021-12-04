N. Illinois wins MAC championship 41-23 over Kent St. BOB TRIPI, Associated Press Dec. 4, 2021 Updated: Dec. 4, 2021 5:14 p.m.
DETROIT (AP) — Quarterback Rocky Lombardi ran for three touchdowns and Jay Ducker ran for 146 yards on 29 carries to power Northern Illinois to a 41-23 victory over Kent State in the Mid-American Conference title game on Saturday.
It is the Huskies’ (9-4) sixth MAC title in the last 11 years and first since 2018 when it beat Buffalo. Kent State (7-6) was shooting for its first conference championship since winning it in 1972.