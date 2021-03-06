N. Dakota St. 25, Missouri St. 0

NDSU_Gindorff 7 pass from Noland (Reinholz kick), 01:49

Second Quarter

NDSU_Bussey 53 run (Kaczor run), 06:24

NDSU_FG Reinholz 38, 01:25

NDSU_Henderson 81 pass from Noland (Reinholz kick), 00:08

NDSU MOSU First downs 15 14 Rushes-yards 48-272 34-63 Passing 135 158 Comp-Att-Int 10-15-1 16-29-0 Return Yards 0 60 Punts-Avg. 5-52.2 8-48.6 Fumbles-Lost 3-1 2-1 Penalty-Yards 2-25 6-53 Time of Possession 33:56 26:04

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N. Dakota St., Ja. Bussey 9-90, Do. Gonnella 14-76, Ko. Johnson 15-64, Ga. Wegner 1-23, Co. Jacob 2-11, Ch. Watson 1-10, Ca. Miller 3-5, Ze. Noland 3-(minus 7). Missouri St., To. Little 8-46, Je. Wilson 12-37, Ce. Manning 1-3, Ja. Van Dyne 1-(minus 4), Ma. Struck 1-(minus 7), Ja. Johnson 11-(minus 12).

PASSING_N. Dakota St., Ze. Noland 10-15-1-135. Missouri St., Ja. Johnson 13-21-0-132, Ma. Struck 1-4-0-18, Ja. Van Dyne 2-4-0-8.

RECEIVING_N. Dakota St., Br. Henderson 1-81, Jo. Babicz 2-16, Do. Gonnella 2-13, Ja. Lippe 1-8, No. Gindorff 1-7, Ra. Nelson 1-6, Ko. Johnson 1-2, Ch. Watson 1-2. Missouri St., Da. Vick 6-73, Ro. Tiavaasue 1-30, Lo. Thomas 3-28, Ce. Manning 1-11, To. Little 2-7, Ke. Porter 1-5, D'V. Key 1-3, Jo. Murray 1-1.