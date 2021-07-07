Myers, Machado lead Padres to 7-4 win against Nationals BERNIE WILSON, AP Sports Writer July 7, 2021 Updated: July 7, 2021 2:36 a.m.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A night after hitting a home run clocked at 116 mph, All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres showed off his cannon arm.
Tatis, voted to start in the All-Star Game next week in Denver, nailed Starlin Castro at the plate in the second inning on a relay throw that was clocked at 96 mph, the defensive highlight of a night that otherwise belonged to San Diego's offense in a 7-4 win against the Nationals.