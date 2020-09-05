Muhlbach makes cut for Lions again

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Long snapper Don Muhlbach appears set for a 17th season with the Detroit Lions after making it through Saturday's roster cuts.

The Lions cut long snapper Steve Wirtel, paving the way for Muhlbach to keep his job. Muhlbach is second on Detroit’s career list with 244 games played, and he became the first player in franchise history to appear in all 160 games in a decade, doing it from 2010-19.

The Lions also released quarterback David Blough, guards Oday Aboushi, Beau Benzchawel and Kenny Wiggins, wide receivers Victor Bolden, Tom Kennedy and Chris Lacy, defensive end Will Clarke, safeties Jalen Elliott and Bobby Price, defensive tackles Frank Herron, Albert Huggins, Olive Sagapolu, Kevin Strong and Kevin Wilkins, running backs Wes Hills, Jason Huntley and Jonathan Williams, tight ends Isaac Nauta and Matt Sokol, linebacker Anthony Pittman, punter Arryn Siposs, and cornerback Dee Virgin.

Blough started for the Lions down the stretch last season after injuries to Matthew Stafford and Jeff Driskel.

Detroit waived/injured tackle Dan Skipper, put defensive end Austin Bryant on the reserve/physically unable to perform list and put safety Jayron Kearse on the reserve/suspended list. Kearse was suspended three games earlier in the offseason for violating league policy on substance abuse.

