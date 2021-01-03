Mucho Gusto invited back to defend Pegasus World Cup title

Mucho Gusto has been invited back to defend his crown in the Pegasus World Cup Invitational at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida, later this month.
Mucho Gusto and Charlatan, both trained by Bob Baffert, headline the field of invitees that was released Sunday for the $3 million race being held at Gulfstream on Jan. 23. Mucho Gusto has raced only twice since winning the Pegasus in January 2020; he was fourth in the Saudi Cup in February and fourth in the Grade 2 San Antonio Stakes at Santa Anita on Dec. 26.