Moustakas has big return, Reds easily handle Pirates 10-0 JEFF WALLNER, Associated Press Aug. 6, 2021 Updated: Aug. 6, 2021 11:29 p.m.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Mike Moustakas went 3 for 4 with three doubles and two RBIs in his return from the injured list to spark the Cincinnati Reds to a 10-0 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.
“It felt really good," Moustakas said. “I had an opportunity to drive in runs early. It was really cool, to be out for so long and having a chance to drive in runs. It couldn’t have worked out better.”