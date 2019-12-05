Mooney scores 35 to carry UC Davis past N. Arizona 85-66

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Joe Mooney had a career-high 35 points as UC Davis beat Northern Arizona 85-66 on Wednesday night.

Mooney had 31 points in the second half when the Aggies outscored the Lumberjacks 49-30. Mooney hit 12 of 16 shots, including 5 of 8 3-pointers and all six free throws. He added seven rebounds.

Stefan Gonzalez had 17 points for UC Davis (3-7), which ended its six-game losing streak. Kennedy Koehler added 10 points. Ezra Manjon had six rebounds and six assists for the visitors.

Luke Avdalovic had 17 points for the Lumberjacks (3-2), Cameron Shelton added 11 and Bernie Andre 10.

Mooney opened the second half with a 3-pointer and followed with a layup and his 3-pointer kicked off an 8-0 run that had Davis ahead 66-48 with under eight minutes to go. He had 18 points to 12 for NAU at that point. The Aggies shot 71% in the second half and finished the game at 60%, going 10 of 19 from distance.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com