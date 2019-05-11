Toronto FC goalkeeper Quentin Westberg (16) punches the ball away during the first half of an MLS soccer game the Philadelphia Union in Toronto, Saturday, May 11, 2019. T(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto FC goalkeeper Quentin Westberg (16) punches the ball away during the first half of an MLS soccer game the Philadelphia Union in Toronto, Saturday, May 11, 2019. T(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Photo: Frank Gunn, AP