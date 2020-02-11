Monday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anacortes 70, Ferndale 63
Archbishop Murphy 50, Meadowdale 40
Edmonds-Woodway 68, Cedarcrest 51
Marysville-Getchell 73, Arlington 54
Marysville-Pilchuck 76, Stanwood 31
Mountlake Terrace 71, Shorewood 51
Neah Bay 50, Chief Kitsap Academy 42
Shorecrest 63, Lynnwood 40
Snohomish 57, Everett 33
1A District 1=
First Round=
King's 83, Mount Baker 42
Lynden Christian 87, Sultan 53
Meridian 77, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 49
South Whidbey 47, Nooksack Valley 46
1B District 4=
Play-In=
Columbia Adventist Academy 39, North River 38
1B SeaTac=
Consolation=
Northwest Yeshiva 72, Concordia Christian 64
Puget Sound Adventist 49, Pope John Paul II 38
Semifinal=
Muckleshoot Tribal School 78, Evergreen Lutheran 54
Rainier Christian 60, Tacoma Baptist 55
2A CWAC=
First Round=
East Valley (Yakima) 75, Othello 39
Ellensburg 65, Grandview 62
2B District 7=
First Round=
Chewelah 61, Asotin 37
Colfax 56, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 45
Davenport 64, Tekoa/Rosalia 38
Wilbur-Creston 46, Reardan 38
3A District 2 Qualifier=
Play-In=
Franklin 57, Chief Sealth 50
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 67, Cleveland 61
3A Metro Championship=
Play-In=
Ingraham 58, Rainier Beach 51
O Dea 77, West Seattle 50
4A WC/SW=
Play-In=
Kennedy 71, Emerald Ridge 68
Skyview 61, Enumclaw 35
South Kitsap 70, Todd Beamer 58
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Murphy 42, Meadowdale 39
Arlington 70, Marysville-Getchell 30
Cedarcrest 42, Edmonds-Woodway 39
Colton 64, Touchet 39
Hockinson 62, Mark Morris 51
Neah Bay 80, Chief Kitsap Academy 19
River View 51, College Place 39
Shorecrest 66, Lynnwood 60
Shorewood 49, Mountlake Terrace 32
Snohomish 57, Everett 33
Stanwood 76, Marysville-Pilchuck 10
Washougal 50, R.A. Long 38
Woodland 73, Ridgefield 52
1A District 1=
Quarterfinal=
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 54, Mount Baker 52
King's 42, Meridian 36
Lynden Christian 81, South Whidbey 14
Nooksack Valley 61, Coupeville 15
1B SeaTac=
Consolation=
Pope John Paul II 36, Northwest Yeshiva 23
Rainier Christian 29, Evergreen Lutheran 27
Semifinal=
Muckleshoot Tribal School 50, Quilcene 30
Tacoma Baptist 46, Puget Sound Adventist 35
2B District 4=
Play-In=
Mossyrock 67, Life Christian Academy 22
Napavine 53, South Bend 31
Onalaska 52, Pe Ell 47
Toutle Lake 44, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 41
2B District 5=
Quarterfinal=
Tri-Cities Prep 71, Dayton/Waitsburg 20
2B District 7=
First Round=
Colfax 46, Chewelah 27
Kettle Falls 60, Upper Columbia Academy 28
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 54, Asotin 25
Reardan 71, Wilbur-Creston 29
3A District 2 Qualifier=
Play-In=
Ingraham 60, Cleveland 40
Nathan Hale 45, Chief Sealth 22
3A District 3=
Play In=
Bonney Lake 39, Timberline 33
Lincoln 63, Yelm 52
3A Metro Championship=
First Round=
Franklin 72, Rainier Beach 48
Seattle Prep 32, Roosevelt 22
