BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 72, Northport 12

Anacortes 66, Mount Baker 51

Auburn 64, Federal Way 54

Auburn Riverside 48, Enumclaw 45

Battle Ground 61, Heritage 43

Bear Creek School 70, Summit Sierra 52

Burlington-Edison 85, Nooksack Valley 50

Bush 46, Overlake School 35

Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 57, Orcas Christian 33

Columbia Adventist Academy 61, Firm Foundation 27

Evergreen (Vancouver) 78, Hudson's Bay 42

Fife 64, Foster 62

Grace Academy 36, Lopez 35

Kelso 65, Fort Vancouver 57

Kettle Falls 66, Bonners Ferry, Idaho 53

Life Christian Academy 78, Chief Leschi 30

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 67, Upper Columbia Academy 54

Lynden 88, Blaine 51

Marysville-Getchell 71, Archbishop Murphy 52

Marysville-Pilchuck 64, Meadowdale 55

Neah Bay 68, Crescent 46

Odessa 85, Valley Christian 57

Onalaska 56, Hoquiam 52

Prairie 60, Mountain View 37

Renton 67, Highline 65

Seattle Academy 82, Eastside Prep 44

Sehome 66, Ferndale 65

Shorecrest 82, Stanwood 79

Shorewood 52, Snohomish 46

Skyview 61, Camas 44

Tacoma Baptist 70, Quilcene 36

Taholah 75, North River 39

Tulalip Heritage 59, Shoreline Christian 33

Wilbur-Creston 41, Davenport 34

Yakama Tribal 87, Lyle-Wishram 33

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anacortes 53, Mount Baker 46

Bear Creek School def. Forest Ridge, forfeit

Columbia River 56, Woodland 36

Davenport 57, Wilbur-Creston 24

Eastside Catholic 77, Holy Names 55

Evergreen (Seattle) 45, Lindbergh 23

Ferndale 73, Sehome 39

Fife 67, Foster 10

Garfield 74, Bainbridge 57

Grace Academy 36, Lopez 35

Heritage 66, Battle Ground 25

Hudson's Bay 49, Evergreen (Vancouver) 17

Ilwaco 53, Willapa Valley 31

Kelso 77, Fort Vancouver 27

King's 64, Rainier Beach 41

Lakeside (Seattle) 39, Nathan Hale 35

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 56, Upper Columbia Academy 31

Lynden Christian 70, Meridian 27

Napavine 42, Morton/White Pass 24

Neah Bay 75, Crescent 16

Newport-Bellevue 58, Interlake 55

North Beach 46, Pe Ell 36

Northport 53, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 44

Onalaska 53, Hoquiam 25

Overlake School 41, Bush 22

Prairie 64, Mountain View 28

Quilcene 40, Tacoma Baptist 24

R.A. Long 47, Mark Morris 30

Rainier 64, Kalama 30

Raymond 55, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 28

Seattle Academy 62, Eastside Prep 37

Seattle Prep 66, Cleveland 16

Skyview 56, Camas 51

Toledo 43, Mossyrock 31

Toutle Lake 29, Winlock 19

Tyee 49, Foss 32

Wahkiakum 37, Adna 27

Washougal 70, Hockinson 44

Yakama Tribal 75, Lyle-Wishram 44

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/