Monday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Kelso 56, Mountlake Terrace 45
Lynden 75, Lakewood 65
Lynden Christian 67, Nooksack Valley 51
Marysville-Getchell 52, Shorewood 49
North Creek 55, Archbishop Murphy 46
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bear Creek School 63, University Prep 33
Colton 50, Grangeville, Idaho 37
Columbia River 55, Mark Morris 35
Crosspoint Academy 37, Evergreen Lutheran 33
Curtis 50, South Kitsap 43
Entiat 55, Easton 32
Friday Harbor 39, Darrington 30
Genesee, Idaho 36, Oakesdale 30
Kentwood 68, Mt. Rainier 24
La Center 39, Stevenson 37
Lake Roosevelt 69, Bridgeport 12
Lindbergh 29, Tyee 21
Lynden 69, Lakewood 21
Mabton 55, Walla Walla Academy 38
Stanwood 52, Cedarcrest 32
Todd Beamer 46, Auburn 36
Washougal 59, Ridgefield 14
Willapa Valley 49, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 25
Woodinville 60, Eastlake 50
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/