Monday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Auburn Mountainview 54, Fife 45
Central Kitsap 52, North Mason 35
Chief Leschi 62, Seattle Lutheran 49
Kennedy 82, Woodinville 70
North Kitsap 90, Foss 63
Northwest Christian (Lacey) 49, Rainier 39
Prairie 65, King's Way Christian School 55
Rainier Christian 53, Mount Vernon Christian 40
Sequim 45, Klahowya 37
Shoreline Christian 63, Concrete 40
Tahoma 66, Todd Beamer 34
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ballard 58, Skyline 35
Bethel 80, Graham-Kapowsin 33
Blanchet 66, Kennedy 42
Cascade Christian 36, Port Townsend 20
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 46, Bear Creek School 30
Central Kitsap 43, North Mason 39
Chief Leschi 75, Seattle Lutheran 18
Cleveland 75, Clover Park 41
Garfield 72, Chief Sealth 23
Hazen 76, Lindbergh 18
Hockinson 64, La Center 27
Mount Vernon Christian 67, Rainier Christian 15
North Creek 61, Shelton 18
River Ridge 50, Centralia 36
Sequim 71, Klahowya 19
Shoreline Christian 57, Concrete 52
Tahoma 56, Mount Si 48
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/