https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Monday-s-College-Basketball-13662469.php
Monday's College Basketball
EAST
Virginia 79, Syracuse 53
SOUTH
Grambling St. 77, MVSU 75
Md.-Eastern Shore 78, Morgan St. 73
Norfolk St. 74, Delaware St. 66
Prairie View 96, Alabama St. 69
Texas Southern 66, Alabama A&M 61
MIDWEST
No scores reported from the MIDWEST.
SOUTHWEST
Jackson St. 57, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56
Kansas St. 64, TCU 52
Texas Tech 70, Texas 51
FAR WEST
Idaho St. 78, Weber St. 74
Montana 66, N. Arizona 64
Montana St. 90, S. Utah 83
TOURNAMENT
Atlantic Sun Conference
First Round
Liberty 72, Jacksonville 58
Lipscomb 86, Kennesaw St. 71
NJIT 83, Florida Gulf Coast 76
North Florida 76, North Alabama 66
Mid-South Conference Tournament
Championship
Georgetown (Ky.) 104, Life 75
NSIC Conference Tournament
Semifinals
Northern St. (SD) 77, Winona St. 76
SW Minnesota St. 84, Wayne (Neb.) 78, OT
View Comments