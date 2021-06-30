Mississippi St shuts down Vandy again for 1st national title ERIC OLSON, AP Sports Writer June 30, 2021 Updated: June 30, 2021 11:07 p.m.
1 of18 Mississippi State infielder Kellum Clark (11), center, celebrates a three-run home run against Vanderbilt during the seventh inning in Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. Rebecca S. Gratz/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Mississippi State pitcher Will Bednar (24) celebrates with catcher Logan Tanner (19) after a double play against Vanderbilt during the first inning in Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. John Peterson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 Mississippi State infielder Kellum Clark (11) celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against Vanderbilt during the seventh inning in Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. Rebecca S. Gratz/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin (4) hands the ball to pitcher Chris McElvain (35) during the fifth inning against Mississippi State in Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. John Peterson/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 Vanderbilt pitcher Chris McElvain (35) delivers the ball during the fifth inning against Mississippi State in Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. John Peterson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 Vanderbilt players watch action against Mississippi State during the fourth inning in Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. Rebecca S. Gratz/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 Mississippi State pitcher Will Bednar winds up against Vanderbilt during the fourth inning in Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. John Peterson/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 Vanderbilt infielder Carter Young (9) bobbles a ball from Mississippi State outfielder Rowdey Jordan during the fifth inning in Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. John Peterson/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 Mississippi State infielder Kellum Clark (11) hits a three-run home run against Vanderbilt during the seventh inning in Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. Rebecca S. Gratz/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 Mississippi State infielder Kellum Clark (11) hits a three-run home run against Vanderbilt during the seventh inning in Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. Rebecca S. Gratz/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 Vanderbilt players watch action during the seventh after Mississippi State went up 9-0 inning in Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. Rebecca S. Gratz/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 Mississippi State celebrates after winning the College World Series 9-0 against Vanderbilt in the deciding Game 3 Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. John Peterson/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Will Bednar and Landon Sims combined on a one-hitter, Mississippi State scored early and built on its lead, and the Bulldogs won their first national championship with a 9-0 victory over Vanderbilt in the deciding third game of the College World Series finals Wednesday night.
Bednar, working on three days’ rest, walked three of the first five batters he faced before retiring 15 in a row. He turned the game over to the Bulldogs' star closer to start the seventh, and Vandy broke up the no-hitter when Carter Young singled into center field with one out in the eighth.