FG FT Reb
MISSISSIPPI (1-0) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Austin 22 5-12 2-5 0-6 1 1 12
Scott 16 5-5 5-6 0-3 1 2 15
Johnson 20 3-6 3-4 1-6 4 4 10
Reid 21 0-1 6-6 0-2 9 1 6
Smith 13 1-5 2-2 0-0 2 1 4
Kitchens 14 3-4 1-1 1-5 0 4 7
Berry 13 0-3 0-0 0-3 4 2 0
Dumitrescu 11 1-1 2-3 3-5 1 1 4
Bracey 15 0-4 2-4 0-3 1 3 2
Collins 26 7-12 4-6 1-4 0 3 23
Douglas 12 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 3
McGee 17 6-8 0-2 1-6 2 1 13
Team 0 0-0 0-0 1-5 0 0 0
Totals 200 32-62 27-39 8-48 25 25 99

Percentages: FG 51.613, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Collins 5-8, Johnson 1-2, Douglas 1-1, McGee 1-2, Smith 0-3, Berry 0-3, Bracey 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Austin 4, Scott 1, Collins 1)

Turnovers: 16 (Austin 6, Bracey 3, McGee 3, Johnson 2, Scott 1, Berry 1)

Steals: 10 (Austin 2, Scott 2, Johnson 2, Reid 1, Kitchens 1, Berry 1, Dumitrescu 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
MCNEESE ST. (0-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Tanks 22 0-4 7-8 1-4 0 0 7
Critton 19 0-2 1-2 1-3 1 5 1
Linzy 23 2-7 2-3 0-3 1 3 6
Maddox 26 4-10 3-4 1-2 1 2 13
Richard 23 2-17 3-3 2-5 0 1 8
Robinson 19 0-2 1-2 1-3 0 5 1
Van Campen 15 2-4 1-2 1-1 0 5 5
Cross 6 1-4 0-0 0-1 0 0 2
Gardner 10 0-2 0-0 1-3 0 5 0
Hamilton 13 0-1 1-2 0-1 1 0 1
Ratcliff 13 0-1 0-0 0-1 2 2 0
Stubblefield 11 0-6 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 4-11 0 0 0
Totals 200 11-60 19-26 12-38 6 29 44

Percentages: FG 18.333, FT .731.

3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Maddox 2-5, Richard 1-8, Linzy 0-3, Gardner 0-1, Stubblefield 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Richard 1)

Turnovers: 24 (Robinson 5, Hamilton 5, Maddox 4, Critton 3, Team 2, Tanks 1, Van Campen 1, Cross 1, Ratcliff 1, Stubblefield 1)

Steals: 8 (Maddox 3, Richard 2, Linzy 1, Van Campen 1, Stubblefield 1)

Technical Fouls: None

McNeese St. 10 5 10 19 44
Mississippi 24 20 28 27 99

A_834

Officials_Karleena Tobin, Laura Morris, Roy Gulbeyan