Minnesota beats West Virginia 18-6 in Guaranteed Rate Bowl JOHN MARSHALL, AP Sports Writer Dec. 29, 2021 Updated: Dec. 29, 2021 1:51 a.m.
PHOENIX (AP) — Ky Thomas ran for 144 yards and a touchdown, Mar'Kiese Irving added 129 yards rushing and Minnesota shut down West Virginia on defense to win the Guaranteed Rate Bowl 18-6 on Tuesday night.
Thomas and Irving became the Gophers' 1-2 punch after Mohamed Ibrahim and Trey Potts sustained season-ending injuries. The two running backs carried most of the load offensively against West Virginia (6-7), accounting for 273 of Minnesota's 358 total yards.