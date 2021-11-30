Skip to main content
Sports

Minnesota Timberwolves Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Towns 21 34.3 177-345 .513 55-125 84-104 .808 493 23.5
Edwards 21 36.3 173-404 .428 63-183 53-70 .757 462 22.0
Russell 19 32.3 129-321 .402 56-164 54-66 .818 368 19.4
Beasley 21 25.5 75-217 .346 53-162 14-20 .700 217 10.3
Reid 19 15.8 60-124 .484 14-42 27-38 .711 161 8.5
Beverley 16 25.4 49-107 .458 19-56 12-17 .706 129 8.1
McDaniels 20 25.3 51-123 .415 14-53 7-11 .636 123 6.2
Vanderbilt 20 21.8 45-86 .523 0-6 24-29 .828 114 5.7
Prince 19 15.0 25-74 .338 13-51 9-12 .750 72 3.8
Wright 1 4.0 1-1 1.000 1-1 0-0 .000 3 3.0
Okogie 13 15.8 13-38 .342 3-14 8-16 .500 37 2.8
Nowell 10 5.8 11-32 .344 1-8 2-2 1.000 25 2.5
McLaughlin 16 10.3 11-36 .306 3-17 5-7 .714 30 1.9
Knight 8 2.6 4-4 1.000 0-0 6-8 .750 14 1.8
Bolmaro 10 6.2 5-14 .357 1-6 4-5 .800 15 1.5
Layman 7 4.9 3-10 .300 1-4 0-0 .000 7 1.0
TEAM 21 243.6 832-1936 .430 297-892 309-405 .763 2270 108.1
OPPONENTS 21 243.6 797-1832 .435 241-765 402-511 .787 2237 106.5

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Towns 58 131 189 9.0 68 3.2 76 0 24 75 22
Edwards 32 108 140 6.7 75 3.6 52 0 33 68 14
Russell 9 64 73 3.8 115 6.1 42 0 17 49 14
Beasley 8 53 61 2.9 31 1.5 21 0 15 14 3
Reid 25 41 66 3.5 15 .8 48 0 11 14 20
Beverley 23 47 70 4.4 72 4.5 50 0 14 19 16
McDaniels 31 58 89 4.4 17 .9 76 0 19 19 12
Vanderbilt 59 95 154 7.7 23 1.2 61 0 28 23 15
Prince 10 32 42 2.2 16 .8 26 1 8 10 4
Wright 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 1 0
Okogie 13 21 34 2.6 15 1.2 17 0 10 8 5
Nowell 3 7 10 1.0 9 .9 3 0 3 1 3
McLaughlin 2 11 13 .8 34 2.1 6 0 9 11 0
Knight 1 4 5 .6 3 .4 2 0 1 2 1
Bolmaro 6 13 19 1.9 4 .4 5 0 1 7 0
Layman 1 4 5 .7 0 .0 1 0 1 2 1
TEAM 281 689 970 46.2 497 23.7 486 1 194 340 130
OPPONENTS 263 740 1003 47.8 498 23.7 416 1 176 374 113
More for you